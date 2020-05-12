Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $5.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.70 to $24.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $26.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $27.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.64. The stock had a trading volume of 560,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

