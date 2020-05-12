Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.69. The stock had a trading volume of 222,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

