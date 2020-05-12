LockTrip Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $10,937.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016676 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002886 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Gatecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.