LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,270. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.55.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,255,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 100,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

