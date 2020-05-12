Logitech International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,313 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,171% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 put options.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 86,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $4,142,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,463,525.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

