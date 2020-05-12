LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

LOGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

LOGM opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -250.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.78.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

