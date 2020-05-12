Loren D. Cole Buys 1,197 Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Loren D. Cole acquired 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $30,571.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,547.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $124.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.07. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

