Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 12,939 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.20% of Wingstop worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 170.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $128.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

