Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,358 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.