Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of PS Business Parks worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 198.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $5,152,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

