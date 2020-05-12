Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,430 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

ALLY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

