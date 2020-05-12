Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at $257,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

