Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDM stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.