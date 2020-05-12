Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 256.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.34% of Amerisafe worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $3,563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 39.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,811 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $2,869,000.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

