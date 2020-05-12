Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,465 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 556.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 256,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 217,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

