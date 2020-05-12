Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 578.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $14,982,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

NYSE:TRU opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

