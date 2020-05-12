Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,035 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

