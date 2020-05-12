Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,147 shares of company stock worth $1,276,496. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

