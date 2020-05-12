Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 116,655 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,655 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.24% of Outfront Media worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,311,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Outfront Media by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 852,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

OUT opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

