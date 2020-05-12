Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 88,850 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 327.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.