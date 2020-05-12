Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 9,513 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 181.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

NYSE:HUM opened at $380.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.36. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

