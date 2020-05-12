Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 103,500 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NCR worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 4,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

