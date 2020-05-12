Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 12,878 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,180.7% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 138,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 135,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 31,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,727.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

