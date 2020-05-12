Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 17,455 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

