Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 53,595 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,595 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Radian Group worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDN opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.