Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 6,779 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.16% of Emcor Group worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Emcor Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Emcor Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Emcor Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Emcor Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EME. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

