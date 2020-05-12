Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 7,770 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.28% of World Fuel Services worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

