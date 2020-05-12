Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.20% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,913,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Envista by 2,028,692.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,134,000 after buying an additional 2,028,692 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.