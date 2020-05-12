LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. LRAD had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.52. LRAD has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46.

Get LRAD alerts:

In related news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $51,276.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,542 shares of company stock worth $53,872. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.