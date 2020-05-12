LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce $65.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.03 million to $69.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $81.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $307.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.12 million to $311.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $325.80 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $341.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.18. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

