Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.03.

LULU opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

