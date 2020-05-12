Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.