LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.