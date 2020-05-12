Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Given Sell Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Macerich (NYSE:MAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. 6,558,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after buying an additional 515,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,672,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 1,829,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,883,000.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

