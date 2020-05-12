Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.79, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. 6,457,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,991. The firm has a market cap of $967.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.83. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

Get Macerich alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.