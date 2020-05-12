Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Director Chansoo Joung Acquires 13,370 Shares

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MMP stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 1,102,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,982. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after buying an additional 725,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after buying an additional 666,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,829,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 457,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 350,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

