Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 544,358 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 2.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after purchasing an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 457,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 350,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 1,101,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,976. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

