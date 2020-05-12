Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director Acquires $101,395.80 in Stock

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director James W. Barrett bought 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $101,395.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,437.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Malvern Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLVF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. State Street Corp grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 61.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.