Man Group’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

EMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.30 ($2.08).

Shares of LON:EMG traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134.45 ($1.77). The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.56. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

In other news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 626,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

