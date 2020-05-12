Marchex’s (MCHX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 158.06% from the stock’s current price.

MCHX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 15,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,796. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 132,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $436,227.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 867,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marchex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Marchex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marchex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Marchex by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Marchex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 262,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

