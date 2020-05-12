MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey Sells 25,000 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MKTX stock traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,020. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $517.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,114 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

