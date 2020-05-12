MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAKSY. Citigroup lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

