Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MRL stock traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 411.90 ($5.42). 48,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,193. The company has a market cap of $189.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.69. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 315 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 515 ($6.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 378.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Alex Dacre sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

