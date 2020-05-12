Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $124.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of MAR opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,076.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,978,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106,240 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marriott International by 9,956.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,329,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140,319 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,625,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,789 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

