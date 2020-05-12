Marriott Vacations Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,092 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,216% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

