Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Randolph L. Marten Sells 13,534 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $333,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randolph L. Marten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Randolph L. Marten sold 7,500 shares of Marten Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of Marten Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. 203,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,270. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

