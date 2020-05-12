Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Sells $190,282.05 in Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta sold 10,415 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $190,282.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vivek Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,534 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,445.76.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Vivek Gupta sold 3,033 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $50,226.48.

On Monday, May 4th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,326 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $71,595.30.

On Monday, February 24th, Vivek Gupta sold 28,811 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $486,617.79.

Mastech Digital stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. 99,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,063. Mastech Digital Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the first quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares during the period.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

