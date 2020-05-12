Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.73. 663,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.