Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) COO Buys $39,900.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Billy E. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $13,860.00.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,849. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $887.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 923,803 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,333,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 882,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 523,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

