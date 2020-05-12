Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Down 23.7% in April

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $8,918,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,369. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.49. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Materion will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

